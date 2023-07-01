Himachal Govt raises tariff of circuit, rest houses in Delhi, Chandigarh

Shimla, June 30
After increasing the tariff of Himachal Bhavan and Himachal Sadan in Delhi and Chandigarh for politicians, bureaucrats and mediapersons, the state government has raised the tariff of circuit houses and rest house in the state as well.
As per the notification issued today, per day tariff for a room in a circuit house has been raised to Rs 600 and in rest houses to Rs 500. For a short stay at these facilities, 50 per cent of the tariff will be applicable.
The new tariff will be applicable to Chief Minister, Speaker, ministers, MLAs, MPs, chairmen of the boards and corporations, High Court judges, former ministers and judges, HP government officers, employees, accredited mediapersons, mayor etc.
For non-Himachalis, the tariff has been fixed at Rs 1,100, and Rs 1,000, respectively.
