Himachal govt regularises services of contractual, daily wage employees

Shimla, April 30
The Himachal Pradesh government will regularise the services of its contractual employees who have completed two years in March this year, a statement issued here on Sunday said.
The state government has also decided to regularise services of the daily waged workers completing four years of service as of March 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023.
Services of the contractual employees, who have completed two years of service as on March 31, 2023, would be regularised besides those who are due to complete two years of service by September 30, 2023, the statement said.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the present state government is committed to the welfare of the employees and has taken various measures to benefit its employees.
