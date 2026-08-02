Himachal Govt relaxes TCP rules for preparation of Jathia Devi township project report

The Cabinet has granted permission for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) of the proposed Jathia Devi Mountain township by relaxing the provisions of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Rules, 2014. The township will be located at a distance of 14 km from the capital city.

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The Cabinet gave approval for relaxing norms for setting up Jathia Devi Mountain township primarily to decongest Shimla and have an independent planned satellite city providing affordable housing. The Himachal Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) has already acquired two chunks of 350 bighas and 250 bighas at Jathia Devi for the township.

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The Cabinet had at its meeting held earlier this week allowed relaxation in setbacks, height of floors and building as the satellite township is being set up in larger public interest. The Cabinet also granted relaxation, as per the TCP Rules, in the area to be brought under public and semi-public use.

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The cost of the township to be developed in the public private partnership (PPP) mode has escalated to over Rs 1,500 crore. In 2023, the state government had sent a proposal to the tune of Rs 1,374 crore to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development for the satellite township but no funds were provided, forcing the state government to take up the project in the PPP mode.

However, the Cabinet approved the real estate project subject to several conditions such as no tree would be cut at the site without the prior approval of the Forest Department, the no objection certificate (NOC) for environment clearance would be submitted before commencing construction work and the NIT or the IIT would vet the geo-technical investigation and structural design report.

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It has now been proposed that the township will have 21 bungalows, 73 villas, 31 residential apartment blocks (eight storey with parking), five apartment blocks (11 storey with parking), six commercial blocks, two mixed use blocks having 32 rooms intended for hotel use, primary school and commercial hal

The state government had issued a notification on January 23, 2024, creating the Jathia Devi Planning Area to ensure planned and regulated development. The Planning Area was created by excluding 177 villages in Shimla and Solan districts.

An agreement for setting up the satellite township was signed with a Singapore-based company during the tenure of the Virbhadra Singh government over a decade ago. However, the project became economically unviable due to restrictions imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on high-rise structures to curb unregulated and haphazard construction activity.