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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal govt releases Rs 45 crore to clear MIS apple growers' dues

Himachal govt releases Rs 45 crore to clear MIS apple growers' dues

Under MIS, the state government procures cull apples from the growers at government-fixed prices for processing or auction

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:00 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that the state government has released Rs 45 crore towards clearing the pending liabilities under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS). Under MIS, the state government procures cull apples from the growers at government-fixed prices for processing or auction. The government made a record procurement of cull apple last year under the scheme, valued at around Rs 120 crore.

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Chairing a meeting of the Horticulture department here, the Chief Minister said that payments had already been made to growers who supplied up to 30 bags of apples under the MIS. He further said that Rs 45 crore had been released to clear the pending liabilities.

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Reviewing the preparations for apple procurement under the MIS during the current season, the Chief Minister launched the Horticulture Market Intervention Scheme website and mobile application. The digital platform will facilitate end-to-end recording of the procurement process, from apple purchase to processing, ensuring greater transparency and efficiency.

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Apple growers would be required to register on the portal by providing details such as Aadhaar number, land records and bank account information. They would also be able to book time slots for selling their produce, helping reduce waiting time and improving convenience. “The growers will receive SMS notifications on their mobile phones regarding procurement and payment status, ensuring complete transparency,” said a government spokesperson.

The Chief Minister directed that dedicated staff should be deployed at collection centres during the procurement season to assist growers. He said that employees from other departments could also be assigned, if required, and instructed officials to complete all necessary preparations to ensure that growers do not face any inconvenience during the procurement season.

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