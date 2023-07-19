Himachal Govt revises taxes on contract carriage buses

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 18

Contract carriage buses registered outside Himachal Pradesh under the All India Tourist Permit (AITP) Rule of 2023 will be subject to new tax amendments upon entering the state from September 1.

Buses (ordinary, semi-deluxe and deluxe) with a capacity of 13 to 32 seats, which are not covered under the AITP rule, will have to pay a daily tax of Rs 3,000. The buses with more than 32 seats will have to pay a daily tax of Rs 4,000. Furthermore, air-conditioned buses will now be levied a tax of Rs 6,000 per day.

As for contract carriage buses registered in other states and covered under the All India Tourist Vehicle (Authorisation or Permit) rule of 2023, the tax for a bus (ordinary, semi-deluxe or deluxe) with a seating capacity of 13 to 32 will have to pay a tax of Rs 3,000 per day, Rs 15,000 per week and Rs 50,000 for a month.

For buses with over 33 seats, the tax will be Rs 4,000 per day, Rs 20,000 per week and Rs 60,000 per month. Additionally, air-conditioned buses will now have to pay a tax of Rs 5,000 per day, Rs 25,000 per week, and Rs 75,000 per month.

