Himachal Govt sanctions Rs 20 lakh for pedestrian path at Solan bypass

Solan, April 1

In a welcome development for Solan residents, the Urban Development Department (UDD) has approved the construction of a pedestrian path at Saproon near the Solan bypass. An amount of Rs 20 lakh was sanctioned for the project on March 16 and work on it would start after the Lok Sabha polls as the model code of conduct is in force.

Thousands of residents of Wards 13 and 14 in the Solan Municipal Corporation had agitated for this pedestrian path in November 2021. They had demanded that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which had four-laned the highway, should construct this path as widening of the highway had disrupted the existing pedestrian path connecting the two wards.

Former Deputy Mayor and councillor from Ward 14, Rajiv Kaura, who has been persistently pursuing the project, said: “The work will commence after the Lok Sabha polls. As against an estimate of Rs 21.37 lakh, a budget of Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned by the UDD. The Municipal Corporation has applied for a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the NHAI and once it is received, the work would be initiated.”

The elderly, children and women had been facing problems in crossing the road after an underpass was constructed at Saproon. A large number of vehicles, including trucks and buses, plying on the road inconvenience the school children who commute on foot.

The Residents’ Welfare Society, Housing Board colony, the Kamal Orchards Residents’ Welfare Society and the Kleen Sewa Samiti had aggressively pitched for this path.

No pedestrian path or slip road had been set aside after the construction of the four-lane highway. Though a slip road was constructed later to provide residents a convenient approach to the highway, a pedestrian path was yet to be constructed.

The issue concerned a population of several thousands who reside in Kleen, Housing Board and Saproon areas. The 70-m path will be constructed after the laying of iron bars and constructing a retaining wall along the road.

