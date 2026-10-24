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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Govt stalling bulk drug park project, alleges Anurag

Himachal Govt stalling bulk drug park project, alleges Anurag

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Una, Updated At : 01:58 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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MP Anurag Thakur inaugurates a party function to honour PRI members at Palkwah village in Haroli Assembly segment on Friday. Photo: RAJESH SHARMA
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Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur on Friday said the state government is creating bottlenecks and delaying the progress of the bulk drug park sanctioned by the Centre in the Haroli Assembly segment.

He was addressing the media at Palkwah village in Haroli before honouring BJP-backed elected members of Panchayati Raj Institutions. The MP said the due to shortage of medicines during the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned three new bulk drug parks in the country to produce pharma raw material called as Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API).

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He said many states in the country had put in their best efforts to secure at least one such park. The MP added that he, along with the then Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, had worked hard to get one project for Haroli. Anurag Thakur alleged that the Congress, which was in the Opposition in the state during that time, had opposed the bulk drug park project. “Despite being in power now, they are creating hurdles and attempting to sabotage the progress of works,” the MP said, adding that the BJP’s vision is to bring in ‘atmnirbharta’, boost rural economy and provide employment to the local youth.

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He called upon the state government to expedite the progress of works since the Union government is funding the project with open hands, but its implementation on the field is in the hands of the state government.

The BJP leader remarked that it was ironic that the Congress had won the previous Assembly elections in the name of Virbhadra Singh, but now the former CM’s family members are being sidelined.

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Responding to questions on the ongoing protests in Delhi against the CEC, the MP said the protests, which began seeking the removal of CEC, had gradually shifted towards calls for ‘satta parivartan’. He said the protesting group is in the habit of hurling blames for their defeats on the BJP, EVMs, Election Commission, SIR and CEC. He said the agenda of the Opposition was not the ouster of the CEC, but to uproot the duly and democratically elected government at the Centre, taking support of violence and arson.

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