Himachal Govt tables four Bills; proposes higher war jagirs, stamp duties

The state government on Tuesday introduced four Bills in the Assembly, proposing changes ranging from enhanced war jagirs and revised stamp duties to stricter eligibility norms for panchayat elections.

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The Himachal Pradesh War Awards (Amendment) Bill seeks to increase the annual war jagir granted to eligible persons from Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000, citing the sharp rise in prices and the need to provide enhanced financial support.

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The government also tabled a Bill to replace the Shimla Road Users and Pedestrians (Public Safety and Convenience) Amendment Ordinance, 2026, with a regular enactment. Promulgated by the Governor on July 29, the ordinance rationalises and reduces permit fees for vehicles using “sealed” and “restricted” roads in Shimla. The Bill seeks to replace the ordinance without any changes.

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The Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposes to include a daughter-in-law in the definition of “family member” for the purpose of disqualification from panchayat elections. Under the existing provisions, candidates can be disqualified if they or specified family members have encroached upon government, municipal, panchayat or cooperative society land. The amendment seeks to prevent disqualified persons from circumventing the provision by fielding their daughters-in-law.

The Indian Stamp (Amendment) Bill proposes higher stamp duty on around 40 categories of transactions, including bank loans, wills, agreements, leases and mortgages. It also proposes a substantial increase in the duty on general power of attorney executed in favour of outsiders. However, women have been given some relief, with the 4 per cent stamp duty slab for property registered in a woman’s name proposed to be raised from Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore.