Himachal Govt to assist widows in building houses

Shimla, April 12

The Mukhyamantri Vidhwa Evam Ekal Nari Awas Yojna, a state government scheme to provide financial assistance to eligible widows and single women for the construction of houses, would be launched soon, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday.

A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh would be provided as financial assistance under the scheme to about 7,000 women with an annual income of less than Rs 2 lakh per annum, during the current financial year, a statement issued here said.

The scheme was announced during the Budget session. The Women and Child Development Department is finalising the modalities of the scheme. The Chief Minister said this initiative of the state government would provide much-needed support to the women who often faced difficulties in building houses due to financial constraints.

Moreover, the houses constructed under the scheme would be equipped with basic facilities such as electricity, water and other necessary amenities, which would ensure that the women had access to essential resources, he said.

The government’s efforts to address the housing needs of these vulnerable groups would go a long way in promoting inclusive and sustainable development in the state, he added.

The welfare of the underprivileged section of the society was the focus area of the present government and a number of initiatives had been introduced in the Budget 2023-24. Reforms to improve the living standard of weaker sections of society were underway and results would be visible in the times to come, he added.