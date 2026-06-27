Himachal govt to bear 50% interest burden on defaulted farm loans

In a major relief measure for farmers facing financial distress, the state government has decided to launch the ‘Agriculture Loan Interest Subvention Scheme’ under the one-time settlement policy, fulfilling a key budget announcement of the state government.

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A spokesperson for the state government said that the scheme will provide assistance to farmers whose agricultural land is at risk of auction due to loan defaults.

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Under this farmer-centric initiative, the government will bear 50 per cent of the outstanding interest liability on agricultural loans up to Rs 3 lakh per farmer.

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An estimated 6,356 farmers across the state are expected to benefit from the scheme, with a financial outlay of Rs 50 crore.

The scheme will be implemented through the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank and the Kangra Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank.

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The concerned branches have been directed to identify and prepare the list of eligible borrowers for availing the benefit of interest subvention.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that farmers are the backbone of the state’s economy and their welfare remains the government’s foremost priority.

“Many farmers have been facing financial challenges due to adverse circumstances, and the government has therefore decided to extend this one-time support to eligible beneficiaries,” he said.

“By sharing half of the outstanding interest burden, the government aims to facilitate loan regularisation, ease financial stress, and enable farmers to continue their agricultural activities without the fear of losing their land,” said Sukhu.