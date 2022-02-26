Himachal Govt to ensure safe return of students from Ukraine: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 25

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said in the Vidhan Sabha that the safety of students and other people belonging to Himachal stranded in Ukraine was a matter of concern and the state government was in constant touch with the Union Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate their evacuation. He was replying to a point of order raised by Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri.

Will speak to Foreign Minister: Thakur The state government is in constant touch with the Central Government. I will personally speak to the Foreign Affairs Minister to ensure the safety of Himachalis stranded in Ukraine and their safe return home. Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister

“We share the concern of the parents, who are worried about the safety of their children. We have launched a helpline on which everyone affected must register so that we have the exact data to pursue the matter with the External Affairs Ministry for their safe evacuation,” he said.

He said that the exact number of students, most of them studying MBBS and some others working there, was still not known. “So far, 60 people have registered on the helpline launched on Thursday but the number of stranded people is certainly more,” he added.

“The students were compelled to return to their universities after they were told that they would have to join physically. Now, suddenly with the situation becoming serious following the Russian attack, they are stranded,” he added.

Thakur assured the House that the government would make all efforts to ensure the safety of all Himachalis stranded in Ukraine. “Efforts are on at the level of the Central Government to arrange the movement of the Indians there up to the borders of other countries like Poland, from where they could be airlifted,” he said. —