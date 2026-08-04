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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Govt to introduce new health insurance policy: CM Sukhu

Himachal Govt to introduce new health insurance policy: CM Sukhu

Under the policy's ambit, poor families will receive health insurance coverage of upto Rs 10 lakh at a highly-affordable premium

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:32 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File photo
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that the state government will introduce a new health insurance policy, with coverage upto Rs 10 lakh, for ensuring access to quality healthcare for the economically weaker families across Himachal.

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Chairing a high-level meeting of the Health department here, he said that under the proposed policy, poor families would receive health insurance coverage of upto Rs 10 lakh at a highly-affordable premium. Himachal would become the first state to offer such a comprehensive health insurance scheme at a nominal premium, he added.

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Sukhu mentioned that nearly 10 lakh families belonging to various sections of the society would be brought under the policy’s ambit.

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He further stated that leading multi-speciality and tertiary care hospitals would also be empanelled under the scheme to ensure that such families are not deprived of advanced medical treatment due to economic constraints.

He said the policy had been designed with the objective of providing equitable access to quality healthcare for every eligible citizen.

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The CM said hospitals were being modernised that will enable patients to avail timely, efficient and hassle-free diagnostic services.

“We are strengthening healthcare infrastructure in district hospitals and all government medical colleges to ensure that people receive quality medical treatment closer to their homes,” added the CM.

He directed the officers to ensure procurement of all medical equipments in accordance with the standards prescribed by AIIMS, New Delhi.

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