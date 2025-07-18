DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal govt to move SC for stay on felling of apple trees

Himachal govt to move SC for stay on felling of apple trees

Seb Utpadak Sangh and Himachal Kisan Sabha have already started agitation against the felling of trees; call for gherao of the Secretariat on July 29
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:11 PM Jul 18, 2025 IST
Forest Department officials felling apple trees in upper Shimla on the direction of high court.
The Himachal government will move the Supreme Court on Monday to seek a stay on the felling of apple trees on the encroached forest land in the state. Currently, the Forest Department is cutting down apple trees from the forest land on the orders of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

“The decision was taken in the meeting chaired by Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi today,” said Kuldeep Rathore, the Congress MLA from the Theog Assembly constituency.

Rathore further said that a consensus was reached in the meeting that the timing of cutting down apple trees wasn’t appropriate, and hence it was decided to seek a stay on their felling.

“A large scale cutting of apple trees in monsoon could cause soil erosion and result in some disaster. Also, the trees are fruit laden at the moment,” he said.

Currently, the Forest Department is cutting down trees in the Kotkhai and the Kumarsain areas. In Kumarsain, a family has been evicted from the house built on the forest land. Seb Utpadak Sangh and Himachal Kisan Sabha, affiliated to CPM, have already started agitation against the felling of trees, and have given a call for gherao of the Secretariat on July 29. The felling of trees has triggered an intense debate, especially on social media. Even as Seb Utpadak Sangh and Himachal Kisan Sabha are opposing the felling, many are in favour of the orders, especially in the case of well-off growers encroaching forest land to plant apple trees.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

