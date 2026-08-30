Himachal Govt to raise Rs 700 crore loan amid financial strain

The Himachal Pradesh Government will raise a loan of Rs 700 crore to meet its committed liabilities and development needs.

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A notification in this regard was issued by the Department of Finance here on Saturday. The loan will be availed at an interest rate of 7.56 per cent per annum. The consent of the Central Government has been obtained for the flotation of the loan, as required under Article 293(3) of the Constitution of India.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has repeatedly highlighted the financial distress being faced by the state, particularly following the withdrawal of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) by the Central Government from the current financial year. The hill state, which has limited revenue-generating sectors, stands to lose up to Rs 8,000 crore annually. The Centre has also capped Himachal Pradesh’s borrowing limit following the restoration of the old pension scheme.

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The state government’s debt burden has also crossed Rs 1 lakh crore and, with limited financial assistance from the Centre, the state is facing an acute financial crisis, adversely affecting its development trajectory. In fact, the state is struggling to meet its committed liabilities, including salaries, pensions, and loan and interest repayments.