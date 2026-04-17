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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal govt to recruit 1,000 constables, 500 forest guards

Himachal govt to recruit 1,000 constables, 500 forest guards

Decision taken at a Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of CM Sukhu

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:51 PM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File
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In a bid to create employment opportunities for educated youth, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to fill 1,000 posts of police constables and 500 posts of assistant forest guards in the Forest Department, with 50 per cent of the positions reserved for Van Mitras.

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The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

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To boost the rural economy, the Cabinet also enhanced the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for several crops: wheat from Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg, maize from Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg, barley from Pangi Valley in Chamba district from Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg, raw turmeric from Rs 90 to Rs 150 per kg, and ginger to Rs 30 per kg for produce grown through natural farming.

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The Cabinet also approved the allotment of 71 small hydroelectric projects to eligible independent power producers in accordance with the Hydro Power Policy, 2006.

It further decided to engage eight Naib Tehsildars, 20 Kanungos, and 44 Patwaris from among retired Revenue Department officials on fixed remuneration for the Forest Department. Approval was also given to appoint 10 legal consultants across its territorial circles.

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To address the shortage of teaching staff, the Cabinet approved the engagement of retired faculty members as professors in new medical colleges across clinical and non-clinical specialities.

Additionally, the Cabinet decided to reorganise the administrative setup of Jal Shakti Department divisions in Sirmaur district on a constituency basis to improve service delivery.

To ensure timely disbursal of social security pensions, the Cabinet approved amendments to Rules 10(2) and 10(3) of the Himachal Pradesh Social Security (Pension/Allowance) Rules, 2010.

The Cabinet also approved the simplification of the fire NOC process, aiming to make it more streamlined and citizen-friendly while promoting ease of doing business and enhancing fire safety.

Finally, it decided to engage Honorary Captain Sanjay Kumar, a Param Vir Chakra awardee, from May 1 to motivate the state’s youth to join the Indian Army.

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