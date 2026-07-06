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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Govt to recruit 10K teachers by 2027

Himachal Govt to recruit 10K teachers by 2027

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:52 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Himachal Education Minister Rohit Thakur. File
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Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Sunday said the state government is committed to providing quality, modern education and has prioritised the reconstruction of educational institutions damaged by natural disasters to ensure uninterrupted learning.
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Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for school buildings at Deyori in Drang Assembly constituency of Mandi district, Thakur said funds were being released in phases through the state budget and other sources to restore and strengthen educational infrastructure.

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The minister said the government aims to recruit over 10,000 teachers and lecturers by 2027, adding that nearly 8,000 appointments have already been made to improve the quality of education in government schools and colleges.

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Highlighting key initiatives, Thakur said 50 students from government schools were sent on an international educational tour for the first time, giving students from remote areas valuable global exposure. He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the government would not compromise on students' interests and had ensured 90-100 per cent utilisation of funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. He also noted that Himachal Pradesh attained a 99.30 per cent literacy rate in 2025, becoming a fully literate state.

Thakur inaugurated new buildings of Government Primary School, Tanbag, and Government Higher Secondary School, Tarswan, and laid foundation stones for new buildings of Government Senior Secondary School, Batheri, Government Primary School, Kotadhar, and Government Primary School, Suhra. The inauguration of the new Government Senior Secondary School, Deyori, and additional classrooms at Government Primary School, Deyori, could not take place due to unspecified reasons.

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The minister honoured retired sevadar Dasi Devi and her daughters for donating land for the school, felicitated a Class X state merit holder, announced grants for local organisations, and directed officials to address public grievances promptly.

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