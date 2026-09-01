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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Govt to seek review of HC order on temple funds

Himachal Govt to seek review of HC order on temple funds

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:08 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu outside the House in Shimla.
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The Himachal Pradesh government will file a review petition against the High Court order restricting the use of temple funds for social causes, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

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The issue was raised during Zero Hour by Chintpurni MLA Sudershan Babloo, who urged the government to permit temple funds to be utilised for helping the needy and underprivileged.

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Agnihotri, who also holds the Language, Art and Culture portfolio, said the government was complying with the court directives and had sought legal advice on the matter. “Now temple money cannot be used for purchase of vehicles or for giving advertisements in newspapers,” he said.

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He added that the government was examining the legal aspects to explore whether temple funds could be used for various social welfare activities.

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