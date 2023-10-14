Himachal Govt to shelve natural farming project

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 13

The Agriculture Department will stop providing funds for natural farming. The previous BJP government promoted natural farming at the behest of former Governor Acharya Devvrat. However, the current Congress government has decided to shelve the programme.

‘Misuse’ of funds to be probed: Minister I have learnt that most of the funds provided for natural farming were utilised for organising meetings and public events. An inquiry will be ordered into the misuse of funds. Chander Kumar, Agriculture Minister

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar said that the government had decided to shelve the natural farming programme. He added that there was no difference between organic farming and natural farming.

He said, “The natural farming programme will be merged with the organic farming project and no separate funding will be provided for it.”

The minister said that he would also order an inquiry into the funds utilised on natural farming in the state. “I have learnt that most of the funds provided for natural farming have been utilized for organising meetings and public events. The benefit of natural farming has not reached farmers. Since there is no difference between natural farming and organic farming, an inquiry will be ordered into the misuse of funds,” he added.

As per the data available from the Agriculture Department, the scheme overshoot its target of 500 farmers and covered 2,669 farmers in 2018-19. The government claimed that in 2019–20, 54,914 farmers practised natural farming on 2,451 hectares. The scheme aimed at bringing more farmers under its ambit and cover 20,000 hectares.

The Agriculture Department had claimed that in the first year of the implementation of the scheme, it was found that natural farming lowered the cost of cultivation by 46 per cent and increased profit by 22 per cent.

Another survey was conducted on its impact on the incidence of diseases in apple. The results claimed that scab incidence in natural farming orchards were found to be 9.2 per cent on leaves and 2.1 per cent on fruit where as in chemical farming, such incidences were found on 14.2 per cent of leaves and 9.2 per cent of fruit. The state government had planned to bring 9.61 lakh farmers under the ambit of this yojana by 2022 end.

Ex-CM Thakur had launched scheme

The previous BJP government had introduced natural farming under the Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana

The scheme aimed at reducing the cost of cultivation and enhance the income of farmers

It sought to promote production of foodgrains, vegetables and fruit without the use of chemicals, pesticides and fertilisers

Former CM Jai Ram Thakur had announced the scheme in the Budget speech of 2018–19

