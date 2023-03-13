Himachal govt to transfer funds directly to students for school uniform

ANI

Shimla, March 13

With the aim to ensure better amenities to the students of the government schools, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to transfer an amount of Rs 600 per student to all the boys and girls from class 1-8 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), for providing them free school uniform.

According to the state government, funds will be transferred directly in the name of the student or that of their mother. The move will benefit about 5.25 lakh students.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government has taken this decision to minimize the extra financial burden on the parents, adding that transferring the amount directly to the beneficiary will also ensure transparency.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government has been taking various decisions to benefit students.

Earlier, the students had to wait for the uniform because of the lengthy process of distribution of the uniforms, but now they can instantly go for the same. The state government is committed to providing better educational infrastructure to the children and working in this direction," Sukhu said.

Rajiv Gandhi day boarding schools will be opened in a phased manner in all the assembly constituencies. Apart from providing quality education, these modern schools will also provide a suitable study environment to the students and ample space for other curricular facilities as well, stated the Chief Minister.

