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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal govt transfers 10 police officers, shifts SPs of 4 districts

Himachal govt transfers 10 police officers, shifts SPs of 4 districts

An order regarding the transfers and postings was issued by Chief Secretary KK Pant

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:27 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Representational image. Image credits/X @himachalpolice
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The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday transferred eight Indian Police Service (IPS) and two Himachal Pradesh Police Service (HPPS) officers, including the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of four districts and two Inspector General (IG)-rank officers.

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An order regarding the transfers and postings was issued by Chief Secretary KK Pant.

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According to the order, 2008-batch HPPS officer and SP, Nurpur, Kulbhushan Verma has been posted as SP, Kangra, replacing 2017-batch IPS officer Ashok Rattan. Rattan has been transferred as SP (Leave Reserve) at the Police Headquarters in Shimla. Verma will also hold the additional charge of SP, Special Task Force (STF), Dharamsala Zone, a responsibility earlier handled by Rattan.

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Sandeep Kumar Dhawal, currently serving as SP, Bilaspur, has been transferred as SP, Police District Dehra. He will be succeeded by Abhishek, presently Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shimla, who has been posted as SP, Bilaspur.

Mayank Chaudhary, currently SP, Dehra, has been transferred as SP (Leave Reserve) at the Police Headquarters in Shimla. Gauravjeet Singh, who was serving as Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Nadaun, has been posted as ASP, Shimla.

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IPS officer Ilma Afroz, who was awaiting posting after returning from ex-India study leave, has been appointed SP, Police District Nurpur.

Meanwhile, 2007-batch HPPS officer Raman Sharma, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed SP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB), Northern Range, Dharamsala.

At the IG level, 2006-batch IPS officer Abhishek Dular, currently serving as IG (Communication and Technical Services) at Hamirpur, has been transferred as IG (Law and Order) at Shimla against the post of Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order). He will also hold the additional charge of IG (Armed Police and Training), Daroh.

Dr D.K. Chaudhary, who was serving as IG (Armed Police and Training), Daroh, has been transferred as IG (Communication and Technical Services), Hamirpur.

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