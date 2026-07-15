Himachal govt transfers 7 IFS, 4 HPFS officers

The state government has transferred seven Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers and four Himachal Pradesh Forest Service (HPFS) officers with immediate effect.

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The transfer orders were issued by Governor Kavinder Gupta on the recommendations of the Civil Services Board on Wednesday.

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According to the orders, 2016-batch IFS officer Rajeev Kumar, currently posted as Deputy Conservator of Forests (Territorial) [DCF (T)] in Bilaspur, has been transferred as Director (Central), Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation Ltd., Mandi.

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Similarly, 2018-batch IFS officer Vasu Doegar, currently serving as DCF (T), has been transferred as DCF (T), Palampur, in Kangra district. He replaces Sanjeev Sharma, who has been transferred as DCF (T), Mandi.

Another 2018-batch IFS officer, Sushil Kumar, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed as District Project Officer (DPO), Himachal Pradesh Integrated Development Project, Una.

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Chaman Lal, DCF (T), Anni, has been transferred as DCF (T), Bilaspur; Mane Navnath Shivaji, DCF (T), Bharmour, as DCF (Wildlife), Chamba; and Anshul Jain, Divisional Manager, Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation, Baddi, as DCF (T), Nalagarh.

Among HPFS officers, 2013-batch officer Kuldip Singh Jamwal, currently serving as DFL (Wildlife), Chamba, has been transferred as DFO (T), Dalhousie. Rajneesh Mahajan, DFO (T), Dalhousie, has been posted as DFO, Bharmour. Dharam Chand, DM, Forest Working Division, Sawra, has been transferred as DM, HSD, Baddi, while Pradeep Kumar, SDM, FWD Solan, has been posted as DFO (T), Solan.