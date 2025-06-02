DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Govt trying to stall CBI probe into Vimal Negi’s death case: Thakur

Himachal Govt trying to stall CBI probe into Vimal Negi’s death case: Thakur

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today alleged that the government was trying to stall the CBI inquiry into the Vimal Negi’s death case through is officers despite the High Court handing over the investigations to CBI. Thakur further claimed...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:04 AM Jun 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jai Ram Thakur addresses mediapersons in Shimla on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
Advertisement

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today alleged that the government was trying to stall the CBI inquiry into the Vimal Negi’s death case through is officers despite the High Court handing over the investigations to CBI. Thakur further claimed that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had lost control over the administration and should step down on moral grounds.

Advertisement

“It appears no one is listening to the Chief Minister. SP Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi and other officials are acting with impunity. The Chief Minister should step down,” Thakur said in a press conference

here today.

Advertisement

Thakur further accused the government of being involved in the Shimla SP’s decision to file an LPA in the High Court, challenging the CBI investigation. “How can the SP file a review petition when the Chief Minister has already said that the government would not challenge the decision? Why is the government not taking any action against him if is he is not listening to the government? It appears the police official has the backing of the Chief Minister in filing the petition,” alleged Thakur.

He further said that it appeared government was being run by SP Shimla, and the government had no control over him.

Advertisement

“The government seems to have been rattled by the CBI inquiry into the matter and is taking irrational decisions in panic. The government should cooperate with the CBI to ensure justice to the family of Vimal Negi,” he said.

Thakur also alleged that corruption had become rampant in the state, with Pekhubela Solar Power Project becoming a monument of corruption.

Thakur also raised questions on a brewery in Kala Amb of Sirmaur district, saying an illegal liquor factory had been running there for two years. “Why is the government not taking any action,” asked Thakur.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts