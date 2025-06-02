Himachal Govt trying to stall CBI probe into Vimal Negi’s death case: Thakur

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today alleged that the government was trying to stall the CBI inquiry into the Vimal Negi’s death case through is officers despite the High Court handing over the investigations to CBI. Thakur further claimed that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had lost control over the administration and should step down on moral grounds.

“It appears no one is listening to the Chief Minister. SP Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi and other officials are acting with impunity. The Chief Minister should step down,” Thakur said in a press conference

here today.

Thakur further accused the government of being involved in the Shimla SP’s decision to file an LPA in the High Court, challenging the CBI investigation. “How can the SP file a review petition when the Chief Minister has already said that the government would not challenge the decision? Why is the government not taking any action against him if is he is not listening to the government? It appears the police official has the backing of the Chief Minister in filing the petition,” alleged Thakur.

He further said that it appeared government was being run by SP Shimla, and the government had no control over him.

“The government seems to have been rattled by the CBI inquiry into the matter and is taking irrational decisions in panic. The government should cooperate with the CBI to ensure justice to the family of Vimal Negi,” he said.

Thakur also alleged that corruption had become rampant in the state, with Pekhubela Solar Power Project becoming a monument of corruption.

Thakur also raised questions on a brewery in Kala Amb of Sirmaur district, saying an illegal liquor factory had been running there for two years. “Why is the government not taking any action,” asked Thakur.