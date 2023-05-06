Himachal Govt ‘working on’ creating facilities for fruit growers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 5

The state government will open Controlled Atmosphere (CA) stores in different parts of the state so that the horticulturists could get remunerative price for their produce.

Since the state is known for quality apple produced by its progressive farmers, better marketing facilities are being created to facilitate growers to sell their produce nearer their homes at competitive rates. This was stated in a press statement.

The government is also conducting a legal study to implement universal carton plan in order to make the apple growers of the state economically empowered. Apart from this, the government is actively considering setting up an apple-based distillery, which will provide an additional source of income to the horticulturists as they could sell under size and decayed apples for winery products.

The government has asked banks to work for the welfare of the farmers by providing them generous loans.