Himachal: Haryana youths among four held with chitta in two cases

The district police have arrested four drug peddlers, including two from Haryana, and recovered 27 gm chitta (heroin) in two separate cases.

On a tip-off, the police raided a room at the Old Bus Stand and found two individuals with 10 gm chitta. The accused are identified as Pradeep Singh (31) and Sukhveer Singh, alias Sukhi (33), both residents of Ambala, Haryana.

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The police also found an electronic weighing scale from their possession, along with the contraband, which they had kept in a white envelope hidden under the mattress.

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The police arrested the accused and registered a case against them.

In the second case, the police arrested two persons with 17 gm chitta from Theog in Shimla district.

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The accused are identified as Mohit Geta (34) and Kinchit Chauhan (36), both residents of Kotkhai, Shimla.

According to the police, they received a tip-off that two individuals involved in the chitta trade were present in a vehicle in the Sainj area. Acting swiftly, a police team reached the spot.

During a search, the police found the contraband from their possession.

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.