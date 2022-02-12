Himachal has potential for growing pulses: VC

Our Correspondent

Palampur, February 11

Due to agro-climatic advantages, Himachal has great potential for growing pulses, said HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor of CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, at a seminar held on the university campus to commemorate World Pulses Day here yesterday.

“Despite ‘daal-bhat’ (pulses-rice) being a staple diet of people in the state, farmers have lost enthusiasm to grow them. They are not growing pulses adequately for various reasons after the introduction of high-yielding wheat, rice and maize varieties, which are dependent on chemical fertilisers,” he said.

He said that since pulse crops were intolerant to heavy doses of fertilisers, the farmers were no more growing them as an inter-crop. These crops are a gift of nature and major crops intermixed with pulses make the soil healthier. Such crops even clean the environment by fixing nitrogen from the atmosphere, he said.

Chaudhary asked farmers to grow pulses even if their production was low. Farmers need to take advantage of more than 24 high-yielding pulse varieties and the technology developed by the university to enhance production.

Dr SP Dixit, Director of Research, and Dr DK Vatsa, Dean, College of Agriculture, said that pulses were essential components of our daily food. The state produces pulses such as rajmah, mash, kulthi, moth, chana, masur, rongi, arhar, rice bean, lal mah or adjuki bean etc. In the past, these were used as intercrops with major cereal crops such as maize and wheat.

Around 100 farmers from Maulichak, postgraduate students and scientists attended the programme.