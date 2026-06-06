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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal HC bars MLAs from voting in municipal president elections

Himachal HC bars MLAs from voting in municipal president elections

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Legal Correspondent
Shimla, Updated At : 01:50 AM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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The Himachal High Court. Tribune file
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court has stayed the operation of a state government clarification that allowed local Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to vote in the elections of presidents and vice-presidents of municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

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A Division Bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Ranjan Sharma passed the interim order while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the government’s interpretation of provisions governing urban local bodies.

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The petitions were filed by elected councillors of various municipal councils. The petitioners argued that while MLAs may be entitled to participate in meetings of municipal bodies and vote on resolutions, they do not have a statutory right to take part in the election of presidents and vice-presidents. According to them, the authority to elect the heads of municipal bodies rests exclusively with elected councillors.

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The petitioners further contended that nominated members are not permitted to vote in such elections and extending similar voting rights to MLAs would be inconsistent with the legislative framework governing urban local bodies.

Prima facie accepting the submissions made on behalf of the petitioners, the Division Bench stayed the government clarification. As a result, until further orders are passed, MLAs will neither be entitled to participate in nor cast votes during elections for the posts of president and vice-president of municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state.

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The matter has been listed for further hearing on June 17. The interim order is expected to have a significant impact on the ongoing process of electing leadership in urban local bodies across Himachal Pradesh.

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