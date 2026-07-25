Himachal HC closes suo motu PIL on alleged Suketi Khad mining

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The PIL was initiated on the basis of a communication alleging illegal mining in the riverbed. Earlier, the court had directed the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Mandi, to inspect the site. Following a report noting the use of heavy machinery, the Bench sought an explanation from the Mining Officer, Mandi.

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During the proceedings, BBMB was impleaded as a party. In its affidavit, the Board stated that the work was part of the Beas-Sutlej Link (BSL) Project’s silt management system. It explained that silt dredged from the Balancing Reservoir at Sundernagar was being discharged into Suketi Khad through a designated channel to protect the Slapper Power House turbines and prevent flooding of adjoining agricultural land.

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BBMB further submitted that, following repeated representations from local residents and the area MLA after flashfloods in 2023-24 and 2024-25, it had undertaken protective works, including construction of a cunette in the khad. It maintained that only deposited silt and muck had been excavated, no mining had taken place, and the material remained stacked on the riverbank without being removed by the contractor.

The Mining Officer also informed the court that the work had been carried out solely to facilitate the smooth flow of water and safeguard nearby agricultural fields during the monsoon.

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Accepting these submissions, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi held that the exercise was justified and intended to channelise water and prevent silt from entering adjoining fields. The Bench accordingly disposed of the PIL.

However, the High Court directed that the excavated material be disposed of strictly in accordance with law through a transparent public auction by the state. It also observed that BBMB must follow the prescribed legal procedure whenever similar works are undertaken in riverbeds in future.