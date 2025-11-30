Himachal HC defers hearing on plea challenging Mayor’s tenure

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has deferred to December 9 the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the extension of the Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor’s tenure to five years.

During the course of the hearing, it was brought to the notice of the court that an amended petition has been filed on behalf of the petitioners and the court directed the state to file its response to the amended petition.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj also sought a reply to the application seeking interim relief.

During the previous hearing, it was argued that although the state government had promulgated an ordinance to amend the law, it failed to make any changes in the rules relating to the reservation of the Mayor’s tenure. The ordinance has been challenged through the present PIL.

The petitioner alleged that the ordinance was issued with the intention of granting illegal benefit to a particular individual by extending the Mayor’s tenure to five years. It was contended that an ordinance could be promulgated only in emergent circumstances, and upon the completion of the current Mayor’s term, an eligible woman candidate should have been given the opportunity to hold the office in accordance with reservation norms.

The petition further alleged that the state government misused its powers and violated the constitutional rights of women by issuing the ordinance, and therefore, sought its quashing.