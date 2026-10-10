Himachal HC directs interest payment on solatium in land acquisition case

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the respondents in a land acquisition matter to pay interest on solatium, allowing a petition seeking the benefit on enhanced compensation.

Justice Sandeep Sharma passed the order, holding that the issue of entitlement to interest on solatium had already been settled by a Coordinate Bench of the High Court in Union of India versus Tek Ram and Others, decided on December 16, 2025.

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In that case, the court, relying on the Supreme Court judgment in Sunder Singh versus Union of India, had held that interest was payable on solatium awarded in land acquisition proceedings.

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Following the settled legal position, the High Court allowed the petition and directed the respondents to deposit the enhanced compensation amount after calculating interest on solatium in accordance with the SC ruling. The court directed the respondents to deposit the amount with the Registry within eight weeks, after completing the process of granting the enhanced compensation with interest within six weeks.