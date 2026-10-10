DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal HC directs interest payment on solatium in land acquisition case

Himachal HC directs interest payment on solatium in land acquisition case

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:03 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The High Court of Himachal Pradesh. File
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the respondents in a land acquisition matter to pay interest on solatium, allowing a petition seeking the benefit on enhanced compensation.

Justice Sandeep Sharma passed the order, holding that the issue of entitlement to interest on solatium had already been settled by a Coordinate Bench of the High Court in Union of India versus Tek Ram and Others, decided on December 16, 2025.

Advertisement

In that case, the court, relying on the Supreme Court judgment in Sunder Singh versus Union of India, had held that interest was payable on solatium awarded in land acquisition proceedings.

Advertisement

Following the settled legal position, the High Court allowed the petition and directed the respondents to deposit the enhanced compensation amount after calculating interest on solatium in accordance with the SC ruling. The court directed the respondents to deposit the amount with the Registry within eight weeks, after completing the process of granting the enhanced compensation with interest within six weeks.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts