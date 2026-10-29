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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal HC directs NHAI to stop work on Sanjauli twin tunnel, questions Rs 600-crore loss

Himachal HC directs NHAI to stop work on Sanjauli twin tunnel, questions Rs 600-crore loss

HC directs NHAI to suspend construction amid concerns over safety of residential houses and seeks explanation for abandoning surface highway plan after compensation was paid to landowners

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:43 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court. File photo
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) not to undertake any further construction work on the twin-tube tunnel near Chalauthi, Sanjauli and Bhatta Kuffar under Package No. 2, as it poses a threat to the safety of nearby houses.

While passing the order, Justice Sandeep Sharma observed that although IIT Roorkee had been asked to examine the tunnel construction records, the court saw no impediment to directing the NHAI to immediately suspend the tunnel construction work.

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The court also asked the NHAI to explain who would be held responsible for the loss of Rs 600 crore from the public exchequer, which had been disbursed as compensation for land acquired for the proposed surface highway. Without any plausible justification, the NHAI abandoned the plan to construct a surface highway and instead proposed a twin-tube tunnel.

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The petitioners, residents of Sanjauli in Shimla, approached the court seeking directions to the NHAI to immediately stop tunnel construction, alleging that the work had damaged their residential houses.

Documents submitted by the petitioners indicated that the NHAI had acquired land for the proposed surface highway through Chhakrail, Bhatta Kuffar and Dhalli. Compensation amounting to Rs 600 crore had reportedly been disbursed among various landowners and house owners, displacing 88 families whose houses were demolished.

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The petitioners submitted that the original plan for the Shimla bypass project on NH-05 did not include a twin-tube tunnel. Instead, the bypass was proposed to be constructed as a surface highway through Chhakrail, Bhatta Kuffar and Dhalli.

The court observed that a document issued by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) indicated that an advisory had been issued against constructing a tunnel through the hill, which is home to hundreds of houses. However, the advisory appeared to have been ignored.

The court also noted concerns over water gushing out from both sides of the tunnel, an issue that had reportedly been flagged by the GSI.

According to a report submitted by the GSI, the distance between the tunnel and the ground surface above it, where a large number of houses are located, is only 14 metres at certain points, including areas near the cemetery and Vishal Mega Mart.

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