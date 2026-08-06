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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal HC impleads finance secretary in suo motu case over roadside dumping of impounded vehicles

Himachal HC impleads finance secretary in suo motu case over roadside dumping of impounded vehicles

Court directs finance secretary to file the necessary affidavit for providing the requisite funds by the next date of hearing on September 28

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Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:46 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh High Court. Tribune file
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The Himachal High Court on Wednesday impleaded the Secretary (Finance) as a party in a suo motu case concerning the dumping of accidented vehicles by the Police Department along the road branching from the National Highway to the Shimla airport and near the District Court at Chakkar.

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A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin C Negi directed the filing of an affidavit on providing the requisite funds to relocate the impounded vehicles, as they were obstructing the free flow of traffic. The court had earlier noted that the road leading to the airport required substantial repairs, with vehicles parked on both sides for a stretch of approximately 500 metres.

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The Secretary (Home), the Superintendent of Police, Shimla, and the superintending engineer, Shimla Circle, were already respondents in the matter, with the court having directed that the Police Department identify a site away from the road to keep such vehicles.

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In compliance, the state government informed the court that the police authorities had, in principle, notified a 45.30-hectare junkyard site at 16 Mile near Dhami in Ghandal village, which could be used for the construction of a police post, vehicle parking and the dumping of the impounded vehicles. It was also brought on record that 117 impounded vehicles were parked on the road leading from Hotel Asia The Dawn to the District Court, Chakkar, while a total of 190 vehicles were parked on the road from Tara Devi to Kanchi Mod.

The Finance Department, however, did not agree with the new proposal and instead recommended continuation of the existing arrangement. The preliminary cost was estimated at Rs 6,23,100, comprising Rs 3,73,900 for the construction of the police post and parking facility at Dhami and Rs 2,49,110 for the district junkyard.

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Observing that a large number of vehicles parked on the roadside could lead to pilferage apart from obstructing the free flow of traffic, the court impleaded the Secretary (Finance) and issued notice. It directed the Finance Secretary to file the necessary affidavit for providing the requisite funds by the next date of hearing on September 28.

Regarding the condition of the airport road, the superintending engineer, 4th Circle, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department, informed the court that the road would be improved at the earliest by undertaking patchwork or proper metalling and tarring of the stretch.

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