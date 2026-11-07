Himachal HC: No hereditary right to Kardar’s post after removal

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has held that there is no provision in the Wajib-ul-Arz permitting the legal heir of a removed Kardar to claim appointment to the post on hereditary grounds.

Justice Sandeep Sharma passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Purshotam Ram, who was appointed Kardar in his personal capacity for Devta Triyugi Narayan of Phati Diyar, Kothi Kotkandi, in Bhuntar area of Kullu district. Following his death during the pendency of the litigation, his legal representatives pursued the matter before the court.

Purshotam Ram was removed from the post of Kardar through an order dated April 22, 2017, following complaints against him. He subsequently challenged the decision before the Divisional Commissioner, Mandi, but his appeal was dismissed on October 25, 2017. He then approached the High Court, which disposed of his writ petition on December 9, 2019. During the proceedings, he passed away and his legal representatives were brought on record.

The legal representatives subsequently claimed before the Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, that they were entitled to inherit the post of Kardar under the provisions of Wajib-ul-Arz and that there was no requirement to convene a meeting of Hariyans to ascertain their wishes.

Advertisement

However, the respondents opposed the claim, contending that Purshotam Ram had been removed for allegedly misappropriating the land belonging to Devta Triyugi Narayan. They argued that since the removal order had not been set aside, his legal representatives could not claim hereditary succession to the post.

The High Court observed that the Deputy Commissioner, while passing an order on January 1, 2024, pursuant to an earlier direction of the Division Bench, should not have straightaway appointed the respondent as Kardar. Instead, the DC ought to have convened a meeting of Hariyans.

The court further noted that the Wajib-ul-Arz admittedly contained no provision for hereditary appointment of the legal representative of a Kardar removed from office.

Advertisement

Accordingly, the High Court directed the Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, to pass appropriate orders afresh, keeping in view the observations made in the judgment and the relevant provisions of Wajib-ul-Arz. The petition was disposed of with these directions.