Himachal HC orders transfer, posting of 15 judicial officers

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the transfer and posting of 15 judicial officers.

Ajay Mehta, District and Sessions Judge (Forests), Shimla, has been posted as District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), Sirmaur, at Nahan.

Advertisement

Madan Kumar, DSJ Kinnaur at Rampur Bushahr, has been posted as Principal Judge, Family Court, Mandi, in place of Aman Sood, who has been posted as DSJ, Kangra, at Dharamsala.

Advertisement

Naresh Kumar, DSJ, Una, has been posted as DSJ, Kullu, while Prakash Chand Rana, DSJ, Kullu, has been posted as DSJ, Una.

Rajesh Chauhan, Additional District and Sessions Judge- I, has been posted as DSJ, Una.

Advertisement

Praveen Chauhan, Presiding Officer, Labour Court-cum-Industrial Tribunal, Kangra at Dharamsala, has been recalled and has services at the disposal of the state government for posted as Principal Secretray (Law) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

Abira Basu, Additonal DSJ, Sarkaghat, has been posted as DSJ, Kinnaur. Gaurav Mahajan, Additional DSJ, Sirmaur, at Nahan, has been posted as Additional DSJ-1, Shimla.

Kanta Verma, Additional DSJ-II, Una, has been posted as Additional DSJ-I, Kullu. Arvind Kumar, Additional DSJ-I, Mandi, has been posted as Additional DSJ-II, Mandi.

Parveen Garg, Additional DSJ-I, Shimla, has been posted as Additional DSJ, Sarkaghat. Yajuvender Singh, Additional DSJ-II, Shimla, has been posted as Additional DSJ-I, Mandi.

Vivek Khanal, Additional DSJ-II, Solan, has been posted as Additional DSJ, Sirmaur, at Nahan.

Amit Mandyal, Additonal DSJ-I, Kullu, has been posted as Additional DSJ-II, Kullu.