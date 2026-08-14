Himachal HC permits state-level Independence Day Function at Hamirpur school ground for Rs 5 lakh

Himachal High Court has directed the state government to deposit a fee of Rs 5 lakh in the Students’ Welfare Fund of Senior Secondary School, Barsar, in Hamirpur district.

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A division bench comprising Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi, as an exceptional case, allowed the use of the school on payment of a fee of Rs 5 lakh. The state government had filed an application before the court seeking permission to use the playground of the government school at Barsar for holding the state-level Independence Day function.

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Secretary (GAD), on behalf of the state government, submitted that since there was no other ground available for holding the state-level Independence Day function, the school principal had issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) at the request of the Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner on August 8.

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The application seeking permission to use the school ground was filed in view of an earlier order passed by the court on December 11, 2017, directing that no activity other than educational activities and those connected with the affairs of the institution be carried out on the campus, whether it was a primary, secondary, higher secondary or college institution. The responsibility for ensuring compliance with the order was fixed on the concerned principal.

The court observed that, under the circumstances, the state government was apparently well aware of the situation but had never taken the court into confidence. The application was filed only after the principal had issued the NOC.

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“We are not inclined as such to allow the application, but since we have been informed that certain arrangements have already been made, including the printing and distribution of cards, and the spade work has been done,” the court observed.

The court said that, keeping in view the fact that it was an Independence Day function, it would not be fair to disrupt the solemn ceremony at this stage.

“The counsel for the state had relied upon an earlier permission granted in August 2025 to celebrate the Independence Day function at Sarkaghat. After going through the order, we find that at that time the school was to remain closed from August 15 to 17 and there were no academic activities. Also, the permission had been sought well in advance and not at the last moment as a fait accompli.”