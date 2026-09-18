Himachal HC pulls up Solan administration over 'reckless' construction in Barog

Taking stern note of unchecked construction and ecological damage in the Kheel Jashli Koron area of Barog, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has pulled up state authorities for failing to discharge their responsibilities.

While seeking a fresh report on the damage caused to the fragile area, Chief Justice GS Sandhawali and Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj asked the officials to re-look into the issue failing which it will get the issue examined by agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation in an order issued on September 15.

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The court was hearing a PIL on reckless exploitation of the Barog area by builders from other states, the court termed a report submitted by the officials as a total cover-up in consonance with various departments.

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In a strongly worded order the court observed that forest Department has failed miserably in maintaining the green cover in the Barog area while there was no redressal on the key issue of blocking waterways or drilling of bore wells.

The court asked how high rise buildings have come up in Barog area and how many permissions have been granted under Section 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972 over the last decade for Solan besides for Nahan and Shimla.

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The Director, Town and Country Planning has also been directed to furnish details of builders granted sanctions to raise high rise buildings and at what point of time as the department failed to monitor constructions.

Despite passing two orders on May 11 and July 10, the state took no substantive action and show cause notices were issued only after the court passed a third order on August 25 reflecting the seriousness of the State in stopping the construction of high-rise buildings in a eco fragile area of Barog.

The court has asked how permissions have been granted in the said area under Section 118 of Himachal Pradesh Tenancy & Land Reforms Act, 1972 to the builders who are non-Himachalis and for what purpose and whether there is any data available with the State whether the said area can sustain such large-scale

According to a report submitted by the forest department 155 trees have been felled on private land, primarily by three builders - SSRN Infracon LLP , Barog Resorts and MMM Infra Private Limited- across 50,058 square meters.

The report indicated that there was no substantial or widespread reduction in overall green cover based on the comparative image from Google Earth imagery from 2017 to 2026 .

The court however expressed its dissatisfaction over the report as only limited number of trees can be felled on private land and it observed that no action was initiated against such large scale felling without permission. A damage report of merely Rs 10,800 has been issued against one individual.

Deputy commissioner has been directed to file an affidavit on action taken against benami transactions in Barog area.

The case has now been listed for further hearing on October 13.