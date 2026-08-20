Himachal HC puts brakes on roads to ecologically fragile areas

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the environmental impact of opening ecologically fragile areas through motorable roads and permitting overnight camping at sensitive tourist destinations.

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A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi directed that proposals for forest clearance for construction of new roads to such sites or tarring of existing roads, be kept in abeyance.

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The Bench observed that ecologically fragile areas were being opened up by granting permissions under the Forest Conservation Act, while roads with high footfall were being constructed to facilitate access despite the absence of local population at several such locations.

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The court specifically referred to Chandertal Lake, Shikari Devi Mandir and Churdhar Temple, observing that increased motorable access could make these ecologically sensitive areas more vulnerable to environmental degradation and tree felling.

Taking note of the issue, the Bench directed that a public interest litigation (PIL) be registered. The court also expressed concern over reports that the Forest Department was permitting overnight camping around the lakes of Chandertal. It questioned the arrangements for disposal of human waste and plastic waste generated by tourists and campers.

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The Bench specifically sought information on whether mobile toilets and proper systems for disposal of plastic waste were available at the camping sites.

The court impleaded the State of Himachal Pradesh through the Principal Secretary (Forests), Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board as respondents. The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 28.