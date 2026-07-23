Himachal HC seeks report on delay in Seema bridge project in Rohru

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of a representation highlighting the inordinate delay in the construction of a bridge over the Pabber river at Seema on the RCD Road under the HPPWD’s Chirgaon Sub-Division and Rohru Division, besides delays in other bridge projects in the region.

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A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi treated the representation submitted by Ajay Dhawan as a public interest litigation (PIL) and directed the state government to file its response.

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The Bench asked the State of Himachal Pradesh to submit a detailed status report on the progress of the Seema bridge project as well as the issues raised in the representation. The matter has been listed for further hearing on August 31.

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The representation sought the immediate commencement of construction of the long-pending bridge over the Pabber river at Seema, stating that the delay had caused prolonged hardship to local residents and commuters who depend on the route.