Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal HC to govt: Conduct elections to Panchayati Raj bodies before April 30

Himachal HC to govt: Conduct elections to Panchayati Raj bodies before April 30

The state government pleaded that due to the recent disaster and logistical challenges, at least six months were needed to hold the elections, but the court did not accept the argument

PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 01:06 PM Jan 09, 2026 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had earlier said that holding these polls was not the priority as restoration work was far more important. PTI file photo
Rejecting the plea of the state government to defer the elections to Panchayati Raj bodies by six months, Himachal High Court on Friday directed the government to conduct the elections to PRI and urban local bodies before April 30.

Disposing of the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Mandeep Chandel challenging the postponement of polls, a Division bench of the high court, comprising Justice Vivek Thakur and Justice Romesh Verma, also directed the State Election Commission and the state government to complete the entire election process by February 28.

Maintaining that the state has suffered extensive damage to public and private properties and roads, the state government had urged the State Election Commission to put the election process on hold till the situation improved on the ground. The government also said that the Disaster Act is in force in the state.

However, the high court, after hearing the arguments for three consecutive days, directed the government to hold the elections before April 30, 2026.

Advocate Nand Lal, who represented the petitioner, said that the court fixed the deadline after considering that the board examinations will be held in schools in March and setting up polling booths would be impractical, and directed that elections must be completed before April-end.

The state government pleaded that due to the recent disaster and logistical challenges, at least six months were needed to hold the elections, but the court did not accept the argument.

The State Election Commission also stated that postponing the elections further would create more difficulties, as census duties will begin in May and conducting elections during the monsoon months of July and August would be nearly impossible.

The five-year term of Panchayati Raj Institutions will end on January 31, while the tenure of 50 urban local bodies will end on January 18. The state has 3,577 Gram Panchayats, 90 Panchayat Samitis, 11 Zila Parishad, and 71 Urban Local Bodies in total.

The opposition had also criticised the deferment of polls and alleged that the government was avoiding the polls and running away from facing the elections.

