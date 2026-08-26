Himachal: Heli-taxi service begins for Manimahesh Kailash pilgrims

The much-awaited heli-taxi service for pilgrims visiting the revered Manimahesh Kailash shrine in Chamba district began on Wednesday, offering devotees a faster alternative to the arduous trek to the pilgrimage site. The service was launched after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted the requisite clearance for helicopter operations.

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The heli-taxi will operate from Bharmour and Holi to Gaurikund, from where pilgrims can proceed on foot towards Manimahesh Lake.

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A one-way helicopter journey from Bharmour to Gaurikund will cost Rs 3,828 per person, while the fare from Holi to Gaurikund has been fixed at Rs 6,255. Passengers weighing more than 75 kg will have to pay an additional Rs 100 per kg.

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The flight from Bharmour to Gaurikund is expected to take around seven minutes, while the journey from Holi will take about 10 minutes.

The service was scheduled to commence on Tuesday but was delayed as the requisite DGCA permission had not been received, leaving several pilgrims waiting at helipads.

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Bharmour Additional District Magistrate Vikas Sharma said pilgrims had been advised to book tickets only through the official yatra portal (manimaheshyatra.hp.gov.in).

This year’s pilgrimage is being conducted under a tighter regulatory framework, with mandatory online registration and a cap on the number of pilgrims. The administration has fixed a daily limit of 5,000 pilgrims, with potential increases to be considered depending on the prevailing situation and available arrangements.

Night trekking has been restricted as part of the safety measures. Pilgrim movement from Hadsar to the sacred Manimahesh Lake will remain prohibited between 7 pm and 4 am, while restrictions have also been imposed on movement beyond Mehla during the night.

The traditional ‘parikrama’ route through Kugti has also been restricted this year. Pilgrims from outside Himachal Pradesh cannot undertake the route without prior permission from the district administration.