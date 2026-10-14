Himachal High Court bars development on temple land in Nalagarh

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to maintain status quo on 41.10 bighas of land belonging to Thakur Dwara Narsingh Mandi in Nalagarh and prohibited any development activity on the property, which was exchanged with land owned by a private individual.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi directed the state to ensure strict compliance with its orders. The Bench held that the Deputy Commissioner, Solan, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Nalagarh, and other officials concerned would be personally responsible for ensuring that no development took place on the disputed land.

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The case concerns 41.10 bighas forming part of the 1,730.12 bighas owned by the deity. An exchange deed involving the temple land and property belonging to Kuldeep Kaur was executed on July 24, 2017, following which a mutation was sanctioned on July 26, 2017.

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The mutation was subsequently cancelled on April 16, 2018, on the ground that the land belonged to the temple. The cancellation was challenged on the grounds that no reasons had been assigned. On October 26, 2024, the suit was decreed, with questions raised over whether the relevant documents, including entries in the revenue records, had been duly examined.

The dispute also concerns a subsequent mutation sanctioned on April 28, 2025, relating to the temple land and specifying its intended use for a residential town planning layout as per a site plan.

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It was contended that the temple’s land was sloping, uneven, barren and unsuitable for cultivation, whereas Kaur’s land was level, cultivable, irrigated, located along the industrial area and of higher market value.

However, the actual ground position was alleged to be the opposite, raising concerns that the deity had suffered a financial loss by receiving land of lesser value in the exchange.

The court was also apprised that Kaur had stated she did not know why the mutation had been cancelled, while relying on the registered exchange deed. The latest order seeks to protect the disputed temple property from further development while the legal issues surrounding the land exchange remain under scrutiny.