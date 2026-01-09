DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal High Court clears nearly 90% cases in 2025 despite shortage of judge

Himachal High Court clears nearly 90% cases in 2025 despite shortage of judge

12 working Saturdays in 2026 to cut pendency

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:17 PM Jan 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh High Court disposed of nearly 90 per cent of the cases instituted before it in 2025, despite functioning with five judges short of its sanctioned strength. The notable performance followed an intensified judicial push for faster justice, with priority hearings for vulnerable groups and structural reforms aimed at pruning long-pending litigation.

Advertisement

Official figures show that the High Court had a pendency of 93,942 cases as on January 1, 2025. During the year, 81,092 fresh cases were filed, while 72,981 cases were disposed of, taking the pendency to 1,02,053 cases by year-end. The case clearance rate stood at 89.99 per cent, even though the court worked with 12 judges against a sanctioned strength of 17, including the Chief Justice.

Advertisement

Available information suggests that Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia ensured priority was accorded to cases involving convicts lodged in jails, sexual harassment, crimes against women, juveniles and senior citizens. Matters in which proceedings before subordinate courts had been stayed were also taken up on priority by treating them as “Expedited cases”, to prevent prolonged stagnation of trials.

Advertisement

In a decisive move to tackle long-pending matters, the High Court also declared 12 Saturdays as working days during the calendar year 2026. On these days, only the oldest pending hearing matters will be listed, with the specific objective of reducing legacy pendency.

The impact of the reform drive was even more pronounced in the district judiciary, which recorded a case clearance rate of 106.23 per cent. As on January 1, 2025, pendency in district courts stood at around 6.31 lakh cases. During the year, 8,02,478 cases were instituted, while 8,52,488 cases were disposed of, bringing pendency down to approximately 5.81 lakh cases.

Advertisement

Disposal norms were framed for judicial officers under the directions of Chief Justice Sandhawalia, with monthly and quarterly targets fixed. The High Court said the progress was being monitored under a strict action plan, in line with the Supreme Court’s directions to ensure justice that is both timely and sensitive.

On the administrative side, sustained efforts were made to strengthen judicial capacity. By December 31, 2025, three vacant posts of Additional District and Sessions Judges and 19 posts of Civil Judges were filled. In addition, four new posts of Additional District and Sessions Judges and five Civil Judge posts were created at different locations. The State Government has also been urged to create three more courts of Additional District and Sessions Judges and 34 courts of Civil Judges on a priority basis.

Judicial infrastructure saw steady expansion as well. Chief Justice Sandhawalia laid the foundation stone of the Judicial Court Complex at Sarahan in Sirmaur district on March 4, 2025. The Judicial Court Complex at Arki in Solan district was inaugurated on May 27, 2025, while the residential colony for judicial officers at Nalagarh was inaugurated on July 12, 2025.

Further strengthening the justice delivery system, three newly created courts of Additional District and Sessions Judges at Nurpur, Amb and Bilaspur were made functional with requisite infrastructure and were inaugurated on January 1 and January 7, 2026, underscoring the High Court’s continued focus on reducing pendency through both speed and capacity building.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts