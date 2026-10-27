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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal High Court quashes PWD Engineer-in-Chief’s extension; terms it illegal, arbitrary

Himachal High Court quashes PWD Engineer-in-Chief’s extension; terms it illegal, arbitrary

The court further directed that the proceedings of the screening/selection committee initiated in April 2026 for filling the post of ENC, which were illegally deferred and closed on account of the extension granted to the respondent, be revived, convened and concluded

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:20 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court has quashed and set aside the extension granted to the Engineer-in-Chief (ENC), Public Works Department (PWD), terming it illegal, arbitrary and void ab initio.

The order was passed by a division bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Ranjan Sharma today. Terming the extension as illegal, arbitrary and void ab initio, the court directed ENC to relinquish charge forthwith.

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The court further directed that the proceedings of the screening/selection committee initiated in April 2026 for filling the post of ENC, which were illegally deferred and closed on account of the extension granted to the respondent, be revived, convened and concluded.

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It directed that this be done strictly in accordance with the applicable criteria and rules on or before November 11, 2026. “In case the petitioner is found suitable and recommended for promotion by the screening committee, he shall be promoted to the post of ENC with effect from the due date of May 1, 2026 and shall be entitled to all consequential benefits, including seniority, pay fixation and actual monetary emoluments/arrears from 2026, as the principle of ‘no work, no pay’ shall not be applicable in the present case,” the court said.

The petition was filed by Narinder Paul Singh Chauhan, Chief Engineer, against the extension granted to Narinder Pal Singh as Engineer-in-Chief (ENC), PWD, on April 28, 2026, just before he was to retire. The petitioner had pleaded that the post of ENC is required to be filled strictly in accordance with the applicable policy and procedure and that the extension was arbitrary, discriminatory, unreasonable, irrational and unsustainable in law.

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The court observed that the movement of the file for holding the screening committee meeting to fill the post of ENC was deliberately deferred and a parallel process for extension of service for the incumbent ENC was initiated. “But without any plausible reason, public interest, or any justifiable reason, the process of promotion was scuttled and extension of service was granted,” the court observed.

The petitioner had pleaded that he fulfilled all criteria to be considered for promotion to the post of ENC, including the requirement of 28 years of service.

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