Himachal High Court raps housing allotment system of state govt, calls for transparency

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has raised serious concerns over the existing system of allotment of government residential accommodation in the state, observing that the present mechanism lacks transparency and has led to a perception among employees that securing a government house is akin to winning a lottery.

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The observations were made by Justice Ajay Mohan Goel while hearing a petition filed by an employee of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), who had sought allotment of government accommodation. In compliance with an earlier direction of the court, the state government placed its response on record through the General Administration Department (GAD).

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The government informed the court that the HPPSC does not have a separate pool of residential accommodation and that its employees are considered for allotment under the Himachal Pradesh Allotment of Government Residences (General Pool) Rules, 1994. It further submitted that the number of available government residences is significantly lower than the number of eligible applicants. Therefore, no employee can claim allotment as a matter of right. According to the state, allotments are made by the House Allotment Committee strictly in accordance with the prescribed rules and criteria.

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However, the High Court found the response inadequate. Justice Goel observed that the instructions filed by the government merely reiterated facts already known to the court and failed to address the larger concern regarding the absence of dedicated accommodation for employees of independent constitutional institutions such as the HPPSC.

In a significant observation, the court remarked that the monopoly exercised by the GAD over government accommodation, coupled with the lack of transparency in the allotment process, has created a situation where obtaining a government residence is viewed by employees as “nothing short of a lottery”.

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To improve transparency and fairness, the court suggested reconsidering the existing practice under which employees are required to submit fresh applications every year. Instead, it proposed the creation of a permanent and centralised waiting list for government accommodation. Under such a system, applicants would retain their seniority based on the date of their initial application. Employees allotted accommodation could be removed from the list, while new applicants would be added without affecting the seniority of those already waiting.

The court also emphasised that independent institutions, including the HPPSC, should have at least a limited stock of dedicated residential accommodation. Such an arrangement, it observed, would allow these bodies to allot housing to their employees based on functional and administrative requirements.

Taking note of the court’s observations, the Additional Advocate General submitted that the issues raised would be brought to the attention of the competent authorities. The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 20, with the court expecting a more considered and practical response from the state government.