Himachal High Court seeks explanation for 14, 17-storey buildings in Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has sought the reply of the state government about the circumstances under which permission was granted for the construction of a 14 and 17 storeyed highrise commercial complex on the uphill side in the Vikas Nagar area of Shimla.

Justice Sandeep Sharma issued the order on Wednesday while hearing a plea filed by the owner of a residential house at Vikas Nagar, adjacent to the HP petrol pump, where the Housing Board is constructing the highrise building. The petitioner, along with others, had apprehended that there was imminent danger to his house as well as other residential dwellings located in the vicinity of the construction site.

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The court also directed the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Shimla, to visit the construction site to see if there were any dangerous trees, which the Forest Department could remove within the next 24 hours.

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“Having taken note of the fact that the construction of 14 and 17 storey buildings was in violation of the Shimla Development Plan, this court finds sufficient reason to stop the work. However, the Advocate General stated that necessary statutory compliance had been taken, so the court deems it fit to direct the state to file an affidavit stating the circumstances why permission for construction was given and that too on the uphill side. Also, whether adequate steps have been taken to ensure structural stability,” the court observed.

Advocate General Anup Rattan informed the court that the Cabinet had approved the construction of the commercial complex after taking into account the report of the School of Planning and Architecture and the IIT-Tirupati. Also, permission had been obtained from the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment for felling trees.

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The petitioner had contended that construction was being undertaken in violation of the Shimla Development Plan, where no building could have more than four and a half storeys with parking and that, too, on the uphill side. He claimed that due to unscientific cutting of hills for the ongoing construction, muck and debris had rolled down, causing considerable damage to residential buildings. He also apprehended that since tree felling was being undertaken, there was also the possibility of trees falling on the roofs of houses in the area.

The court stated that it hoped that adequate steps would be taken to ensure that no damage was caused to persons and property of the residents on account of digging and cutting of trees. Also, no obstruction be caused to the passage leading to the houses of the residents.