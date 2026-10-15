Himachal High Court seeks state reply on 14- and 17-storey buildings in Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has sought a reply from the state government explaining the circumstances under which permission was granted for the construction of 14- and 17-storey commercial buildings on the uphill side in the Vikas Nagar area of Shimla.

The order was passed by Justice Sandeep Sharma on Wednesday while hearing a petition filed by the owner of a residential house in Vikas Nagar, adjacent to the HP Petrol Pump, where the Himachal Pradesh Housing Board is constructing the high-rise buildings. The petitioner, along with other residents, apprehended imminent danger to his house and other residential dwellings in the vicinity of the construction site.

The court also directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Shimla, to visit the site and ascertain whether any dangerous trees needed to be removed by the Forest Department within the next 24 hours. The case has been listed for October 10, 2026.

“Though having taken note of the fact that construction of 14 and 17 storey buildings, apparently in violation of Shimla Development Plan, this court finds sufficient reason to stop the work but with Advocate General stating that necessary statutory compliances have been taken, court deems it fit to direct the state to file an affidavit, stating the circumstances why permission was given and that too on the uphill side. Also, whether adequate steps have been taken to ensure structural stability,” the court observed.

Advocate General Anup Rattan informed the court that the Cabinet had approved the construction of the commercial complex after considering reports by the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) and IIT Tirupati. He also submitted that permission for felling trees had been obtained from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The petitioner contended that the construction was being carried out in violation of the Shimla Development Plan, which, according to him, restricts buildings on the uphill side to four-and-a-half storeys, including parking. He alleged that unscientific hill cutting for the ongoing construction had caused muck and debris to roll down onto nearby residential buildings, resulting in considerable damage.

The petitioner also apprehended that the felling of trees could lead to trees falling on the roofs of houses in the area.

The court expressed the hope that adequate measures would be taken to ensure that no damage was caused to residents or their properties due to excavation and tree felling. It also directed that access to the residents’ houses should not be obstructed.

(eom)