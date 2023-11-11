Himachal High Court seeks status report in ‘threat to life’ case

Our Correspondent

Shimla, November 10

The Himachal High Court today sought a status report from the SPs of Kangra and Shimla districts on a Palampur businessman’s complaint about threat to his life.

A Division Bench of Chef Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua issued a notice to the Secretary (Home). The Judges fixed November 16, when the court would resume work after Diwali break, as the date for filing the status report.

The case has been in news as DGP Sanjay Kundu has got an FIR registered against business Nishant Sharma, accusing him of trying to defame him. On the other hand, Sharma alleged that he feared for his life and that of his family members.

Sharma, in an email to the High Court, had said that he along with his family faced a threat to his life after he was attacked in Gurugram and McLeodganj. He sought court intervention on the ground that he was living in constant fear of being killed and needed protection from powerful people.

#Kangra #Palampur #Shimla