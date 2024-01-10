Himachal High Court stays operation of food court in Shimla’s heritage Town Hall building

Vijay Arora

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, January 10

In a significant order, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday restrained the private operator from running the food court in the iconic Town Hall situated on the Mall Road here, observing that running any such facility in the heritage building will put the property under continued pressure.

While passing this interim order, a division bench comprising Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua held that “the Town Hall is a much coveted historical landmark of Shimla Town that has been renovated at great cost with investment of funds by Asian Development Bank. Heritage sites are always precious, they are witness of antique era.”

The court further observed that “the heritage has to be preserved for it’s the heritage. Running of food court in the iconic building will put the property under continued pressure and threat to its heritage value.”

The court also directed the State Heritage Advisory Committee through the office of Advocate General to look into all the above facets of the case and submit a report by the next date of hearing.

It further clarified in its order that while considering different angles of the case pertaining to use of the ground floor of the Town Hall Shimla, any document, record or assistance required by the Heritage Committee be supplied/provided to it by the concerned quarters.

The court further observed that “therefore till the next date of hearing, the operators of this food court are forthwith restrained from operating, running the food court in the Town Hall, the Mall Shimla.”

The court also directed the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Shimla to ensure immediate compliance of this order and listed the matter for further hearing on March 14.

The court passed the interim order on a Public Interest Litigation filed by a practicing lawyer seeking quashing of the tender awarded to private contractor for running a ‘high-end cafe’ in the Town Hall.

