Himachal High Court transfers 84 judicial officers

Our Correspondent

Shimla, March 24

In a major reshuffle, the HP High Court has transferred 84 judicial officers in the cadre of District Judges/ Additional District Judges/Senior Civil Judges and Civil Judges with immediate effect.

As per the notification issued in this regard, six judicial officers of District & Sessions Judges (D&SJ) cadre, 16 of Additional District & Sessions Judges cadre and 62 of Senior Civil Judges and Civil Judges cadre have been reshuffled.

As per the notification, Bahadur Singh, D&SJ (Forest), Shimla has been posted as Chairman of the HP Transport Appellate Tribunal, Mandi. Pune Ram, D&SJ, Family Court, Kangra at Dharamshala transferred as D&SJ Chamba. Jyotsna S Dadwal, Registrar, Lokayukta, has been transferred and posted as D&SJ, Family Court, Kangra at Dharamsala.