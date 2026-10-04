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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Highland students put creativity on display

Himachal: Highland students put creativity on display

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 10:18 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Students showcase their creations during an exhibition at Highland Public School, Sudher.
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Highland Public School, Sudher, near Dharamsala, concluded its three-day annual school exhibition on Saturday, providing students with a vibrant platform to showcase their creativity, innovation and cultural awareness.

The exhibition featured three major themes — Traditional Art and Culture, Best Out of Waste, and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Students put up a wide range of exhibits reflecting their imagination, craftsmanship and understanding of India’s rich cultural heritage.

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Innovative creations made from discarded materials highlighted the importance of recycling and sustainability, while colourful displays depicting the country’s diverse traditions showcased the students’ appreciation of India’s cultural diversity.

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The three-day event brought together creativity, culture and innovation, with visitors appreciating the enthusiasm and skills of the young exhibitors. The exhibition also provided students with an opportunity to apply their learning through practical and experiential activities.

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