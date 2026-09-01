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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Hike in house tax, garbage fee sparks outrage in Manali; hotliers, traders seek rollback

Himachal: Hike in house tax, garbage fee sparks outrage in Manali; hotliers, traders seek rollback

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Abhinav Vashisht
Manali, Updated At : 01:19 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Cattle feed on garbage littered in the open in Manali. File Photo
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An increase in house tax and garbage collection fee by the Manali Municipal Council has triggered widespread protest among residents, hoteliers and business owners, with various organisations demanding an urgent reconsideration of the new levies.

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The Manali Beopar Mandal and the Manali Hoteliers Association have jointly condemned the council’s decision, stating that residents and businesses are already burdened with multiple taxes and levies.

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In a joint statement, Beopar Mandal president Sanjeev Thakur and Hoteliers Association chief Roshan Thakur described the increase in house tax and the excessive hike in garbage fee as unjust and against public interest.

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“The citizens, shopkeepers, hoteliers and other commercial establishments of Manali are already reeling under financial pressure from various taxes and fees. The sudden steep increase is unreasonable,” the statement read.

“In a world-renowned tourist destination like Manali, maintaining cleanliness is crucial. The council cannot justify hefty fees when service delivery remains substandard,” the hoteliers’ association president added.

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Sanjeev Thakur pointed out that the 5 to 7 per cent increase in house tax imposes an overwhelming financial burden on citizens and small business owners. “We are not just opposing the tax hike, but we also demand transparency in the process of determining levies. The municipal council must immediately review the hikes,” Thakur added.

The protest comes at a time when Manali’s tourism-dependent economy is still recovering from repeated natural disasters over the past three years. Hoteliers argue that the steep hike has come at the worst possible time, with tourist arrivals remaining erratic due to damaged roads and many establishments still repairing damage caused by floods and landslides.

The Municipal Council had abruptly raised house tax by more than 30 per cent in November 2025, compounding the financial strain on the industry. While the MC claims the increase was a part of a uniform policy applied across Himachal Pradesh, hoteliers argue that Manali’s unique circumstances require special consideration, especially after the tax payment system was converted to an online platform controlled directly by the Urban Development Department in Shimla.

The organisations have submitted a formal representation to the Manali Municipal Council, demanding regular and effective garbage collection across all areas, immediate review and reduction of the steep house tax increase and revision of the excessive garbage disposal fee. Additionally, they have demanded transparency into the basis of tax and fee determination, urgent council meeting to address the matter and consultation with stakeholders before taking any final decision.

The council officials maintain that the uniform policy is applicable across the state and that the shift to the online system will ultimately streamline processes. However, with the tourism season approaching and businesses already struggling, the demand for a rollback is likely to intensify in the coming days.

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